Cast of Dodgeball reuniting for charity

The cast of Dodgeball is reuniting 13 years after the movie to promote a good cause.

Ben Stiller and Vince Vaughn are teaming up with Omaze to talk about a charity dodgeball game where fans have a chance to play with Stiller.

People can choose to play with team ‘Average Joe’s’ or team ‘Globo Gym.’

The proceeds benefit the Stiller Foundation, which supports education initiatives for children around the world.

