Lawmakers looking to rid Mass. of film industry subsidies

BOSTON (WHDH) - BOSTON (AP) – A new “Ghostbusters” movie had filmed in Boston with the hopes of rebooting a beloved franchise.

Instead, the box office dud has unintentionally helped give new life to efforts to rid Massachusetts of it’s film industry subsidies.

Now, lawmakers are weighing new limits to the state’s film tax credit.

The Massachusetts Production Coalition says the proposal would “cripple” the local film industry.

