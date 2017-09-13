Matt Damon returns to Boston for documentary film premiere

BOSTON (WHDH) – Matt Damon returned home to Boston Wednesday and walked the red carpet for a documentary that hits close to his heart.

The Academy Award-winning actor spoke with 7News about the film and what it means to him.

The Cambridge native narrated a documentary, “Backpack Full of Cash,” which premiered at the Wheelock Family Theatre on Wednesday. The documentary explores the privatization of public schools. Damon said the issues is personal because he was raised by a professor of childhood education.

“I think like a lot of parents in the country have been concerned about the direction public education is heading in the last couple of decades,” said Damon.

7News spoke with his mom about how the premiere stacked up to the Academy Awards.

“I did go to that night with him, and it was a whole other world. I thought I was on a different planet,” said Nancy Carlsson-Paige, Damon’s mother. “…This is much more of a kind of shared passion we both have,” she added.

Damon showed up to Wednesday’s premiere in a Red Sox hat and took some time to gush about the team after taking to the broadcast booth game last month.

Damon also had some words of encouragement for David Price.

