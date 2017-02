BOSTON (WHDH) - Mark Wahlberg could have a role for you.

He is looking for extras to be in his new film, ‘Daddy’s Home 2.’

There will be an open casting call for anyone ages seven and up next Saturday at Slate Casting in Boston.

‘Daddy’s Home 2’ is the sequel to the 2015 comedy starring Wahlberg and Will Ferrell.

Filming begins in Massachusetts on March 20th.

