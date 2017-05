LOS ANGELES (WHDH) - The red carpet at the MTV Awards had to be shut down after a rain an hail storm.

The crowds tried to take cover under ponchos and hoods as the rain and hail came falling down.

The red carpet began to flood but some stars were able to make it down and greet fans before it was close.

