(CNN) – Two of television’s toughest leading ladies are set to share the small screen for the first time.

The ABC network confirmed Wednesday that popular shows, “Scandal” and “How to Get Away with Murder,” will both feature a crossover episode this season. Both shows are produced by famed television creator and producer, Shonda Rhimes.

Viola Davis and Kerry Washington, the stars of “How to Get Away with Murder” and “Scandal,” respectively, broke the news on their social media accounts.

Davis shared a photo of her portraying her character, Annalise Keating, on the White House set of “Scandal.” Washington did the same, and posted an image of herself as her character Olivia Pope in a court room hallway from “How to Get Away with Murder.”

“Scandal” is set to end later this year following its seventh season. “How to Get Away with Murder” is in its fourth season.

It’s unclear when the crossover episodes will air. Both shows return from a mid-season break on Jan. 18.

(Copyright (c) 2018 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)