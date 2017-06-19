Screening of latest ‘Transformers’ movie brings Mark Wahlberg back to Massachusetts

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - It’s Optimus Prime time! The latest installment of the Transformers movie franchise brought the stars to Massachusetts for a special screening, Monday night.

The star of the movie, Dorchester native Mark Wahlberg, was in attendance at the Patriot Place screening.

Wahlberg suited up for the red carpet affair to promote “Transformers: The Last Knight.”

The movie is the fifth installment of the “Transformers” franchise. “Transformers: The Last Knight,” is Wahlberg’s second movie in the franchise—and he tells 7News it will be his last.

Many children from his foundation, the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation, attended the screening. Hasbro was a big sponsor of the screening.

Roughly 500 people attended the screening.

7’s Byron Barnett spoke with Wahlberg about returning home to promote the movie.

