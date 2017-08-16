Subscription service lets you watch unlimited films for $9.95 a month

MIAMI (WSVN) – Moveigoers have been faced with ticket prices that get more expensive each year, but one company is looking to make your trip to the theater a cheap one.

According to Fox 32, MoviePass unveiled, Tuesday, its unlimited subscription plan that allows customers to see one new movie each day, for only $9.95 per month. Variety reported that once members sign-up, a debit card will be mailed that is automatically loaded with the precise amount that you need to buy your ticket, if you purchase at the theater.

MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe told FOX Business, “People really do want to see movies more often. The problem is that the price and risk of seeing a bad movie is high. So people tend to wait until it comes out on video, or streaming services.”

While the service is cheap, it comes at a price for those who love different viewing styles: MoviePass will not apply to IMAX, 3D or special engagement screenings. Also, the service will not allow for advance ticket purchases. Sorry, Star Wars fans.

Variety also reported that only individual memberships are allowed, so if you and your significant other are ready to head to the theater, both must purchase tickets through the app separately.

MoviePass’ official website boasts no blackout dates and that it will be used at over 4,000 theaters. However, some theaters may not participate, to which the company said you can enter your zip code into the app and check before heading out for movie night.

One AMC Theaters has already bowed out, saying in a statement they will not be joining the service.

Fox 32 reported that MoviePass’ announcement came just after the company sold a majority of its stocks to Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc., which is a publicly traded data firm.

