MANSFIELD, MA (WHDH) - One person is dead after a crash in Mansfield.

Officers said they received a 911 call around 2 a.m. from another driver who saw the car up in flames.

This was in the woods off of North Main Street and Dane Street.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)