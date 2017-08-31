1 dead after motorcycle, SUV collide on Route 28

MILTON, MA (WHDH) - Authorities say a motorcyclist was killed Thursday morning in collision with an SUV on Route 28 in Milton.

Emergency crews responded around 9 a.m. to the area of Randolph Avenue for a report of multi-vehicle crash.

Police say the motorcyclist, from Boston, was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead.

“The motor vehicle had been traveling north on Randolph Avenue and was in the process of making a left turn onto Hallen Avenue. At the same time, a motorcycle was traveling south and collided with the vehicle,” Deputy Chief James O’Neil told 7News.

Route 28 was closed for hours, but it has since reopened. The cause of the crash was not immediately clear. An accident reconstruction team was on the site.

“Usually when we get accidents in this area, they are serious,” O’Neil said.

The crash is under investigation. The victim’s name has not been released. No charges have been filed.

