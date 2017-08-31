1 flown to hospital after multi-vehicle crash involving school bus in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM, MA (WHDH) - A school bus with kids on board was involved in a serious multi-car crash Thursday morning in Framingham.

The bus crashed with a pickup truck and SUV around 9 a.m. at Brook and Water streets.

Officials say nine children were in the school bus at the time of the crash, but were not hurt.

“I thought someone was going to be in real, real bad shape,” crash witness Jim Foster said.

Foster says he found the bus driver hanging out of the window, but the driver was alert and conscious.

The pickup truck driver was taken to a local hospital via a medical helicopter. The bus driver and SUV driver were taken to the hospital via ambulance. They are expected to be OK.

“There was glass on everything,” Foster said of the mangled pickup truck

The cause of the crash is under investigation. The names of those involved were not released.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)