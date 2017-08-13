1 hospitalized after Dorchester shooting, police say

DORCHESTER, MA (WHDH) - One person was shot and injured Wednesday afternoon in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood, authorities said.

Boston police say officers responded to the area of Columbia Road and Ceylong Street for a report of a shooting.

The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital. There was no immediate word on the victim’s condition.

Police are investigating the incident and working to track down a suspect.

