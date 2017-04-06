1 injured when roof collapses at Boston Red Cross building

BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was injured Thursday morning when a roof collapsed at the Red Cross building in Boston.

The collapse was reported around 10:30 a.m. at 6 Proctor Street near Massachusetts Avenue.

The individual was taken to the hospital. Their condition is not known.

Officials say concrete fell from the ceiling inside the building and struck the person.

The building has since been evacuated. Building inspectors are on the scene to conduct a structural analysis.

The cause of the collapse is under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

