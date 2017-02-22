EAST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — One person has died and another has been seriously injured following a small plane crash near Tweed New Haven Airport in Connecticut.

The Piper PA 38 aircraft carrying the two people crashed in a swampy area near the end of a runway in East Haven on Wednesday morning.

Officials say emergency dispatchers were told the plane was on a training flight.

The Federal Aviation Administration says it will investigate.

