1 killed in Londonderry apartment fire, officials say

LONDONDERRY, N.H. (AP) — Fire officials say a man has died in a fire in an apartment building in Londonderry, New Hampshire, and six people were evacuated.

The fire was reported at about 3:15 a.m. Monday. Fire officials say the man was found in a bedroom.

The man was taken to a hospital, but died of his injuries. His name wasn’t released.

No one else was hurt.

