10-week-old infant dies at day care in Mendon, authorities say

MENDON, MA (WHDH) - Police in Mendon are investigating the death of an infant Tuesday at a church in the town.

The Worcester County District Attorney’s office says a 10-week-old boy was found unresponsive around 6:30 p.m by his mother at a nursery inside the Bethany Community Church.

The child was taken to Milford Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to District Attorney Joseph Early.

The Massachusetts Early Education Commission told 7News said Bethany Community Church is a private K-12 school, and was granted a license exemption in 1996. The exemption, however, did not include infant care.

The boy has not been identified by investigators. His cause of death is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)