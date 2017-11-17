16-year-old girl accused of bringing loaded gun into West Roxbury H.S.

WEST ROXBURY, Mass. (WHDH) – A teenage girl was arrested Friday after police said she brought a loaded handgun to West Roxbury High School.

Police said officers responded at around 11:15 a.m. to the school on VFW Parkway after they were told that school administrators were informed a particular student may be in possession of a firearm. Officers quickly stopped the 16-year-old student and said they recovered the weapon from her backpack.

No one was injured.

The girl was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a loaded firearm and ammunition. Her name was not made available.

Police said some of the bullets had hollow tips, which inflict more damage than an ordinary bullet. Police and school officials did not say if the student planned on using the gun at school.

“I’d like to commend the school administration, the Boston School Police officers, and my officers for how they handled this case,” said Boston Police Commissioner William Evans. “They followed protocol to a T and were able to safely and swiftly apprehend this student and recover the firearm without further incident.”

Boston Public Schools released the following the statement:

“The safety of students and staff is our top priority in the Boston Public Schools (BPS). On Friday, November 17, a firearm was discovered in possession of a student at the West Roxbury Education Complex. One student was arrested in connection with the incident. The incident was handled quickly due to the vigilance of school staff and police, who followed all appropriate protocols. The student is facing disciplinary action through the Code of Conduct, along with legal consequences from law enforcement. The West Roxbury Education Complex will continue utilizing metal detectors and searches of students. The Boston Police Department and Boston School Police officers will continue to provide a presence in and around the school. BPS is committed to providing a safe, welcoming, and supportive environment for all of our students.”

