17-year-old drowns in Worcester lake

WORCESTER, MA (WHDH) - Cell phone video captured the chaotic scene at Lake Quinsigamond in Worcester on Sunday.

Crews raced to rescue a 17-year-old who went into the water and never came back up.

Bill Naser and his family took the video of the intense search for the young man.

Worcester Police say the 17-year-old was outside of the designated swimming area near a buoy at Lake Park and was missing for about 45 minutes before they were called.

Officers were told he was not a strong swimmer but no one at the beach area says they saw a simmer in trouble.

Divers eventually found him about 160 feet from shore in 30 feet of water.

The Worcester Fire Department says he was transported to UMass Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the young man’s parents along with his brother and cousin were all on scene when he was recovered.

Right now the case is under investigation.

