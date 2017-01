HOOKSETT, NH (WHDH) - Police in Manchester arrested a 19-year-old on drug charges.

Officers said they found Bailey Decoste sitting in his car in a local park after curfew.

Police smelled marijuana and searched the car.

They found the drug as well as 35 tabs of LSD.

Decoste was arrested and charged on drug possession.

