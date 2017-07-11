19-year-old man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting child

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — A 19-year-old man faces 10 years behind bars and will likely be deported to his native Guatemala after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a 3-year-old girl he was baby-sitting.

The Stamford Advocate reports that Douglas Hus-Flores pleaded guilty Monday to sexual assault. He will be formally sentenced next March.

Prosecutor Maureen Ornousky says the evidence against Hus-Flores was overwhelming, and pressed for the 10-year mandatory minimum sentence on the charge to avoid calling the victim as a witness at trial.

Hus-Flores’ attorney, Howard Ehring says “there is no question he will be deported.”

According to a police report, Hus-Flores told police that he sexually assaulted the child last March in Stamford.

