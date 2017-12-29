SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Police say a car slammed through the front of a Massachusetts home improvement store and drove more than 100 feet into the building, injuring the driver and a customer.

Investigators say the car narrowly missed major roof supports as it barreled through a Lowe’s store in Springfield on Thursday.

A woman who was hit by the car is expected to survive her injuries. The driver’s current condition is unclear.

Police are still investigating what led up to the crash.

