2 killed in Holyoke apartment fire

HOLYOKE, MA (WHDH) - At least two people were killed in a massive apartment fire in Holyoke on Sunday.

Firefighters were able to save a man who was trapped inside the burning apartment building on North East and East Dwight Street. Firefighters pulled the man through the window.

Cellphone video captured the apartment building collapsing on the house next door.

“We took down the structure for safety reasons so we could go in for the investigation,” said Holyoke Fire Chief John Pond.

Fire officials say there were 25 units in the building and that dozens of people will start the New Year without a home.

They have confirmed that two people have died, and are still working to learn if everyone was able to get out.

“We are still in the process of locating all of the occupants and the residents from the property,” said Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey.

The Red Cross is assisting the families. Stay with 7News as the story develops.

