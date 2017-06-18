WESTFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Fire officials in Massachusetts say there were no working smoke detectors in a home where a fire left two people dead.

Authorities say firefighters were called to the home around 3 p.m. Saturday in Westfield.

Deputy Chief Patrick Egloff says nearby fire hydrants weren’t working properly, but three firetrucks carrying 750 gallons of water responded immediately to the blaze and gave firefighters enough water to extinguish the fire.

Egloff tells The Republican that there weren’t any working smoke detectors in the home and firefighters had difficulty getting inside because it was so full of possessions. He called it a “hoarding situation.”

Authorities say one victim was pronounced dead at the scene. A second person died later at an area hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

