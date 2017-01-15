20-year-old man rescues dog from Dracut house fire

DRACUT, MA (WHDH) - When 20-year-old Michael Patenaude was driving home from a friend’s house, around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, he saw an elderly woman running to escape her burning home in Dracut.

“While I had called 911, she was coming out of the house and into the driveway with her dog,” said Patenaude. “When I asked if anyone was in the house she said ‘No, my dog is still in there though,’” he added.

The woman had made it out with one of her dogs, but the other was still trapped in the home.

Patenaude said he didn’t even think twice about what he did next.

“I threw my sweatshirt over my nose so I could breathe in there, and I just went into the house,” he said.

Patenaude said the whole left side of the house—where the door to get in was located—was on fire.

The dog, a small Yorkie, ran off twice but he was finally able to grab the dog.

“I was definitely in there longer than I wanted to be,” said Patenaude.

His family is just thankful he’s alive.

Thanks to the 20-year-old the dog is now safe and sound with its owner.

