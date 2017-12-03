BOSTON (WHDH) – Three teenage boys, ranging in age from 13 to 16, were arrested Saturday in connection with an alleged armed robbery in Mattapan.

Police say a person walked into a Boston Police station in Mattapan and reported an armed robbery that happened on Chipman Street.

The walk-in victim, according to police, said he made arrangements through Facebook to meet a man on Chipman Street to purchase an iPhone. Police say the male, and two other suspects, demanded to see the money from the victim.

Authorities say the victim then demanded to see the phone first. The suspects then displayed a sawed-off shotgun and ordered the victim to give them all of his money, according to Boston Police. Police say the victim gave the suspects the money and they fled on foot.

Officers investigated the report and located three teenage boy inside a home on Norfolk Street. The three boys were identified as the suspects and arrested. The boys, 13, 14 and 16, were all charged with delinquent to wit and armed robbery by means of a shotgun.

It’s troubling to me when we have to arrest kids at this young age, but I’m hopeful that this incident will be a wake-up call to them,” Boston Police Commissioner William Evans said in a press release Sunday. “As a police department, we never like to see teenagers in the system, but we can also use this as an opportunity to work with the community to get them the help they need to get on the right path.”

They boys are expected to be arraigned in Dorchester Juvenile Court.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)