WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Three Massachusetts police officers have been injured while pursuing a man they say at one point sped the wrong way down a one-way street.

Worcester officers responded to reports of a large fight in the city at about 2 a.m. Sunday.

A 23-year-old man was seen driving the wrong way down a one-way street and striking three parked cars. Police say he also struck two police cruisers in what appeared to be intentional acts.

The driver eventually crashed his car and ran away. An officer caught up with him and both fell over an eight-foot retaining wall during a struggle.

One officer injured his hand, one injured his head, and the officer who fell off the wall injured his knee

The driver, Christian Millett, faces arraignment on several charges Monday.

