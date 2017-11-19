NEW YORK (WHDH) - Five people were injured after scaffolding collapsed in New York City on Saturday. The incident happened on a busy street in SoHo.

Images from the scene shows wooden planks scattered all over the street. The victims were trapped underneath the wooden planks.

Heavy winds have been blamed for the collapse.

City officials are investigating the incident.

