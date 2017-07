Tuesday is 7-Eleven Day!

The convenience store is turning 90 years old and they are celebrating in a big way.

From 11:00 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, customers can get a free small Slurpee.

The summer of Slurpees will continue from July 12th to the 18th. When users buy 7 Slurpees using the mobile app, they will get 11 free Slurpees.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)