7-year-old child injured in fall from 3rd-floor window

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Police say a 7-year-old boy suffered a broken leg in a fall from a third-story window in Hamden.

Police say the boy fell from a window at the Ridge Hill condo complex at about 9 p.m. Tuesday.

The child was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Chief Thomas Wydra says he was told the boy suffered a broken leg and his injuries aren’t life threatening.

The fall remains under investigation but Wydra says it appears to be accidental.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)