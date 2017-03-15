Aaron Hernandez’s tattoo artist questioned in double murder trial

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Aaron Hernandez double murder trial returned to court Wednesday following a break due to Tuesday’s storm. The accused killer’s tattoo artist was questioned by prosecutors in an effort to convince the judge to hear his testimony.

In the months following the 2012 murders of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado, Hernandez was the recipient of tattoos pertaining to the case, according to prosecutors.

“Remind me that we’ll always have each other,” artist David Nelson said as he described one of the tattoos he gave Hernandez.

The former New England Patriot is charged with killing the two Dorchester men in a drive-by shooting in Boston’s South End.

Nelson said he gave Hernandez the tattoo in California when he came in with his girlfriend Shayanna Jenkins.

“She got half of a quote and he got the other half,” Nelson said.

Nelson said Hernandez came back alone and got several other tattoos, which the prosecution said could be an admission of guilt in the double murder.

One tattoo in question says “God forgives” spelled backwards. It has a small red mark near the letter “d.” Nelson said it appears to be a “little bit of blood.”

Another tattoo resembles the cylinder of a revolver, with five out of six bullets in it. During opening statements, prosecutor Patrick Haggan said that’s how many shots Hernandez fired on the night of July 16.

The defense tried to discredit Nelson by suggesting he keeps changing his story.

