Adorable dog joins orchestra on stage during a live performance

(WHDH) — In one of the best videos you’ll see this week, a stray dog was seen walking on stage at an orchestral performance and sitting down to enjoy the music.

The dog strolled on to the stage at the International İzmir Festival in the Turkish city of Ephesus and nonchalantly crouched down on all fours as the musicians played.

The crowd broke out in laughter and applause when the dog suddenly wandered out while the Vienna Chamber Orchestra was in the middle of performing Mendelssohn’s Italian Symphony No.4.

A dog in Indiana also made headlines earlier this week after a video showed him delivering water to thirsty umpires at a minor league baseball game.

