BOSTON (AP) — Helping students victimized by for-profit schools and toughening protections for energy ratepayers are among the top priorities Attorney General Maura Healey is highlighting for the new legislative session.

One of the bills the Democrat is backing would create a Student Tuition Recovery Fund to provide financial relief to students who have fallen victim to the unscrupulous conduct of a for-profit school.

Another bill would clarify that the attorney general has the authority to intervene and retain experts in all electricity and gas cases before the Department of Public Utilities on behalf of ratepayers.

Two other bills being pushed by Healey would improve the attorney general’s ability to address violations of the wage and hour laws, and update the state’s corporate manslaughter statute for the first time since 1819.

