SARASOTA COUNTY, FLA. (CNN) – It’s not exactly what you want to see when you’re about to take a morning swim. An 8-foot alligator was spotted taking a dip in a pool on Monday.

The gator was found in a family’s pool in Sarasota County, Florida.

Wildlife officials called a trapper, who removed the animal from the pool.

The alligator will be relocated to a more appropriate swimming hole.

