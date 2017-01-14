Arlington barbershop ready for the big game with Pats haircuts

ARLINGTON, MA (WHDH) - It’s the talk of Tony’s All Star Barbershop in Arlington.

If you’re at the game tonight, look out for Ben Pierce, the 12-year-old will have his hair decked out with the Patriots logo.

Ben is a die hard fan and for him, the decision to get that haircut was easy.

“I mean I style my hair a lot,” said Ben “so I just thought since the Patriots are in the playoffs why not get the Patriots logo shaved into my head.”

And Ben plans to keep the haircut in style through the Patriots run for their fifth title.

Watch the video above to hear more from Ben.

