Arrest made in hit-and-run that killed girl in Methuen

Police arrested a Lawrence man in connection with a hit-and-run that killed an 11-year-old girl in Methuen on Thursday.

Police said Jaydee Soto was struck by the car as she crossed Broadway with her father at around 9:45 p.m. She was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

Steven Toro, 22, was arrested Saturday and faces several charges, including motor vehicle homicide, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident and negligent operation of a motor vehicle. He is being held on $100,000 cash bail.

