Attleboro police officer arrested on several child pornography charges

ATTLEBORO, MA (WHDH) - A veteran Attleboro police officer was arrested Thursday on several charges related to child pornography.

Richard Woodhead, 54, was taken into custody after authorities said they executed a federal search warrant at his home on Kerry Drive. Woodhead is accused of attempting to engage in sex with a minor, possessing child pornography and attempting to receive child pornography.

Prosecutors said investigators found the pornography stashed in a secret compartment in Woodhead’s bedroom closet. Police also allegedly found a bottle of “jungle juice,” which prosecutors said can be used as an inhalant.

Woodhead’s lawyer said he has been a police officer for 32 years and has lived in Attleboro for 19 years. He has been married for 28 years and has children.

“We have two kids of our own, so we’re pretty upset about it,” said neighbor Derrek DiPietro. “You never know who you can trust these days.”

Woodhead will be held behind bars until a bail hearing, which is scheduled for next week.

