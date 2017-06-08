Authorities ID human remains found along Concord River

BEDFORD, MA (WHDH) - Massachusetts officials have identified human remains that were found along the Concord River in May as those of a homeless Cambridge man.

The remains were identified as Richard W. Kandrotas, 79, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan announced.

Boy Scouts cleaning up trash along the river on May 13 discovered the remains near the Carlisle Street Boat Ramp off Route 225.

Officials say Kandrotas’ death is being considered suspicious.

The man’s death is under investigation.

