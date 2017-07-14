Authorities investigate bomb threats at Newton high schools

NEWTON, Mass. (WHDH) — Officials in Newton say bomb threats at two high schools in the city are under investigation.

Fire officials confirmed Friday that authorities are responding to Newton North High School and Newton South High School after email threats about an explosive device were received.

No additional details were immediately available.

On Thursday, schools in Belmont and Waltham received similar threats. No devices were found.

