Authorities investigating suspicious death of woman in Revere

REVERE, MA (WHDH) - Revere Police and Massachusetts State Police homicide detectives are investigating the death of a woman in Revere.

Authorities say the victim, 30-year-old Vanessa MacCormack, was found unresponsive inside a home on Grand View Avenue at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. Investigators said the victim’s body had signs of trauma.

The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of the woman’s death.

Uneasy neighbors said the area is quiet and filled with families and young couples.

MacCormack had recently moved into the home with a man.

Police have not said whether or not they are still looking for suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Revere Police at 781-286-8340 or Mass. State Police at 617-727-8817.

