With Thanksgiving just a few days away, Americans are getting ready to chow down on their turkey feasts.

According to WalletHub, the average person eats 4,500 calories on Thanksgiving day.

That is almost twice the recommended calorie intake from the United States Department of Agriculture.

For the average male to burn off all those calories, they would have to work out for 10 hours and 41 minutes, the WalletHub study found.

Forty-six million turkeys are expected to be eaten for Thanksgiving.

