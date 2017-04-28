Newborn giraffe may be named in honor of young Massachusetts boy

MEDFORD, MA (WHDH) - A Massachusetts boy who passed away at the age of six may be honored in a new way.

Gio’s name has made the top ten list for possible names for April the giraffe’s calf.

The second round of voting has opened and will go until April 30th.

The Columbus School is accepting donations until Friday and all money will be used to place votes.

April the giraffe gave birth to her calf on a live stream watched by more than a million people.

The cam was the third most watched live camera in YouTube history.

Gio’s family says the calf was born at the same time their son was being laid to rest and it would be a great way to honor their son.

