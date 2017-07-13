Ballet dancer injured in hit-and-run released from hospital

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island ballet dancer seriously injured in a hit-and-run has been released from the hospital.

Jordan Nelson was hospitalized for 18 days before being released Wednesday.

WJAR-TV reports that he reunited with his friends at Festival Ballet Providence and says he’s confident he will dance again.

The 28-year-old Nelson was riding his bike to meet a friend for brunch on June 25 when he was hit near Hope High School. No arrests have been made in connection with the hit-and-run, and the driver remains at large.

Providence police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)