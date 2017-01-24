Bill Belichick concerned with speed of Atlanta Falcons

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Bill Belichick made it clear Tuesday that the New England Patriots have turned the page on their AFC Championship victory.

“We’re on to Atlanta,” Belichick said during his weekly conference call.

As the Patriots focus their attention on the Atlanta Falcons, one attribute stands out to Belichick, above all else.

“I’d say the stamp on the team, the thing that I would notice the most is just the speed, the team speed that the Falcons have,” Belichick said. “They have a lot of fast guys.”

Wide receiver Julio Jones brings blazing speed to the Falcons offense. He’s a threat on the outside and the Patriots will have to be aware of him at all times.

“They’re an impressive team to watch. They do a lot of things really well,” Belichick said. “They look like they’re faster than most every team they play.”

Atlanta general manager Thomas Dimitroff built his team with speed in mind. Dimitroff is guy Belichick knows well, having spent time as the Patriots scouting director.

“I go back a long way with Tom when his dad was a scout for me with the Browns and Tom was working in the organization,” Belihcick said.

Dimitroff worked with Belichick in 2003 when the Patriots won the Super Bowl.

“He’s a football guy, so it’s in the family,” Belichick said. “He works hard. He knows the game.”

But Belichick was not up for a stroll down memory lane

“Honestly I have not really thought too much about the 2003 team lately,” Belichick said. “Nothing against them; I love that group and that team. But I’m just really trying to zero in here on Atlanta.”

