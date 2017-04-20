BILLERICA, MA (WHDH) - Police in Billerica are asking someone to say yes to the dress.

According to police, a wedding dress was found on Bridle Road (it’s not quite “Bridal Road” but it’s close!).

The department is hoping to return the dress to its rightful owner and says that anyone who may be missing the dress should give the department a call.

The department’s post can be seen below:

This wedding dress was recovered on Bridle Road about 6:45 PM. Give us a call if it's yours 978-667-1212 pic.twitter.com/QfVVWFiWQc — Billerica Police MA (@BillericaPD) April 19, 2017

