Bomb squad called after man finds cannonball in box of antiques

HULL, MA (WHDH) - A man in Hull made an unusual discovery Wednesday morning while taking care of some spring cleaning.

Police responded around 9 a.m. to a home on Nantasket Avenue after receiving a call from a man who had found a 19th-century cannonball in a box of antiques.

The man said the cannonball appeared to have an in-tact fuse still attached. He placed it on the front lawn and called police.

A Massachusetts State Police bomb squad was called to the home. They removed the explosive and safely detonated it at the town’s landfill.

No injuries were reported.

