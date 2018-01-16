BOSTON (WHDH) - A recent theft has one restaurant co-founder considering going cashless.

The co-founder of the Boston-based Boloco restaurant chain said a recent robbery at the Federal Street location resulted in a loss of $1,000.

In a post on his website, John Pepper wrote: “I couldn’t help but think about cash, itself, and its declining value to so many in our society. If we stopped accepting cash, there would be less incentive to disrupt, to break, to harm, to steal.”

In his post, Pepper noted that his scenario of a cashless operation is not currently possible, since state law makes it illegal for an establishment to not accept cash.

