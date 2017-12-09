BOSTON (WHDH) - Trains in Boston made their way through Saturday’s winter weather. The MBTA didn’t report any major issues from Saturday’s snow.

Many were able to make their way around the city and enjoy the storm. The scene in downtown Boston, Saturday night, was picturesque.

It was the first true test of the winter season for the city of Boston, and at one Department of Public Works depot, it was a constant stream of snow fighting equipment.

The plows weren’t the only people busy, the Zambonis were too. Boston Winter saw a large crowd for the first snowfall of the year.

Weather conditions did cause some delays at Logan Airport, but many people were able to make it out of the airport.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)