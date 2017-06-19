Boston exploring ‘safe injection sites’ for drug addicts

BOSTON (WHDH) - On Monday, Boston City Council will explore the potential impacts of ‘safe injection sites,’ where drug addicts can use heroin under medical supervision.

Public health officials say an average of six people are dying each day, making it the state’s top cause of accidental death.

Officials in support, say that the sites have lowered death in Vancouver by 35 percent.

