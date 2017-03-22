Boston firefighter accused of raping child

BOSTON (WHDH) - A member of the Boston Fire Department appeared Wednesday in Barnstable District Court on charges related to the rape of a child, authorities said.

Edward Kulik Jr., 57, of Centerville, faces three counts of rape of a child with force, three counts of rape, and one count of indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or older.

Kulik was arrested Tuesday, officials said. His bail was set at $3,500. A judge ordered him to stay away from all persons under the age of 16, mentoring programs, schools and the victim. He’ll also be required to wear a GPS monitoring device.

According to Boston’s payroll records, Kulik is a lieutenant in the city’s fire department. Fire officials said Kulik is “going through the retirement process” and has not been active in recent months.

“These disturbing, serious allegations warrant our full attention, and the Boston Fire Department will monitor and take swift appropriate action if and when it’s necessary,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

Kulik is due back in court on April 24.

