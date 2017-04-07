Boston police searching for missing man

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police in Boston are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Anthony Solimine, 55, of the city’s West Roxbury section, was reported missing when he did not show up to his workplace in Wilmington Friday, authorities say.

Solimine was last seen Thursday afternoon around 1 p.m.

Solimine is described as a white male, about 5 feet 10 inches tall with a heavy, stocky build.

Police say he may be driving a blue 2004 Toyota Corolla with Massachusetts registration: 9193GP.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)